Mumbai: Was cop watching British Parkour Group do stunts at KEM hospital?

The group, Storror, released a video of their stunts on terrace of GS Medical Colllege with a guard or cop watching on

A grab from the video of the stunt that shows a policeman/hospital guard

British parkour group, Storror, had performed stunts not just on one building, but on three, including KEM Hospital (GS) Medical College. A video released by the group on December 17 features a hospital guard/policeman watching the group carry out the stunts. The group was booked by Dadar police and sent back to the UK for violating visa conditions.

Six members of Storror had visited Mumbai in November and performed stunts on top of high-rise buildings. A clip of one such stunt at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Society in Lower Parel went viral on November 27, and resulted in their deportation. Some members of the group were in the city to attend a conference on December 2.

The third building they performed on were the MHADA buildings at Century Bazar lane. A man in khaki uniform is seen on the terrace of the GS Medical College building watching the stunts. But it is still unclear, whether it is a Mumbai policeman or a BMC security guard. According to sources in KEM Hospital, no such stunts or video shooting is allowed on the campus or terrace. mid-day tried to get in touch with the group via email, but there was no reply.

