Mumbai: Was this year's Holi a much safer one?

The festival of colors seemed to be safer for Mumbaikars this year. BMC-run hospitals received around 32 patients this year with Holi-related ailments, mainly eye irritation, while it had received 90 such cases last year. They were released after initial treatment. At KEM hospital, only one patient has been admitted, who met with an accident.

The patients were taken to the peripheral and major civic hospitals till 4 pm on Friday. Seventeen patients were taken to KEM, of which 12 complained of eye irritation. Only one has been admitted to the hospital after her met with an accident on a bike. Last year, 45 of the 90 cases were reported from KEM hospital itself. Eight people were taken to Bhabha hospital, two to Bhagwati hospital and five others to Rajawadi hospital, none had serious ailments.

"All the patients who were taken to the hospitals were treated in the OPD and released. Most complained of eye-related problems due to the contaminated colors used for playing Holi. None were serious, except one who met with an accident. But he is stable and kept under observation," said Dr Avinash Supe, dean of KEM hospital and director of major hospitals.

