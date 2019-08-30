Mumbai: Waste processing unit set up at municipal quarters

mumbai

In a bid to reduce the quantity of waste being taken to the landfills, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has set up a wet waste processing unit in the premises of municipal quarters in Mumbai Central. The plant was inaugurated by the civic chief Praveen Pardeshi and Congress corporator Rajendra Narvankar on Friday.

Narvankar said that the plan to set up the processing unit has been in the pipeline for a long time. "The BMC has made it mandatory for residential societies to segregate and process their waste but has done nothing on their own premises. For the first time, such a processing plant has been set up on the municipal property and can serve as a model for everyone else," he said.

He added that the plant set up at the municipal residential quarters at Gilder Lane which cost around Rs 12 lakh can process 350 kilos of wet waste per day. "Currently, the four buildings in the municipal quarters is generating around 200 kilos of wet waste every day. We are planning to take waste from other residential societies or restaurants for the balance waste as well," he said.

