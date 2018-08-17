Mumbai: Watch Baywatch in action at Juhu beach

national

On Independence Day, local NGO launches lifeguard initiative to keep Juhu beach free of litter and casualties

The lifeguards in action at the beach

Juhu beach now has its very own 'Baywatch', in the form of 40 volunteers who have signed up to keep an eye on daredevil swimmers, as well as stop visitors from littering on the sandy shores. The lifeguards have already been deployed by the NGO, Bharat Utthan Sangh, from August 15.

"I was born and brought up in Juhu, and have played on this beach as a toddler. I've been coming here for the last four decades; this beach is very dear to me," said Advocate Rakesh K Singh, managing trustee of Bharat Utthan Sangh and chairman of Baywatch Lifeguards.

"It pained me to watch its transformation from the cleanest beach in Mumbai to the dirtiest one. Through our NGO, we have come up with this initiative to improve the situation," he added.

Lifeguards will man the 8-km stretch of Juhu beach from Versova to Juhu Koliwada. Two lifeguards will be placed each of at the 10 entrances to the shore to keep an eye on visitors, while another 20 will patrol across the length of the beach. "The volunteers shall coordinate with the BMC and, at the same time, motivate people to keep the beach clean," said Singh.

"Many times, children, youngsters and even adults venture into the deep sea, and get caught in the currents, which results in casualties. With our volunteer lifeguards, we aim to reduce fatalities here," he added.

