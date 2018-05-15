Mumbai, watch out for these 7 neap tide days during the monsoons

For the first time the BMC has released a list of neap tide dates and warned people and authorities to be prepared in the event of flooding.



Representational Image

With the monsoons around the corner, it seems the BMC is doing all it can to prevent flooding in areas prone to water logging. For the first time, the BMC has released a list of neap tide dates and warned people and authorities to be prepared in the event of flooding.

The seven days to watch out for are June 7, July 7, August 19 and 20, and September 17, 18 and 19. Neap tide days are those where the difference in the water levels between high tide and low tide are not much and the effect of the tide on the stormwater drains are similar to what you would experience on high tide days (when the sea level is above 4.5m). Neap tide days can also lead to excessive flooding. During the Mumbai Rains there are 7 neap tide days and 24 high tide days, reported the Hindustan Times.

A civic official from the disaster management department said, “Along with the high tide days, BMC has also circulated a list of neap tide days to the traffic police, fire brigade and other agencies to help them be better prepared.”

This move come in the light of the deluge and flooding the city experienced On August 29th last year. The sudden deluge caught agencies unaware. The 333mm of rainfall coupled with neap tides had led to excessive flooding, killing 14 people with 12 people missing.

During the probe of the tragic death of Dr Deepak Amarapurkar, the BMC had pointed out in its probe that neap tide on that day had led to excessive flooding.

