Mumbai: Watch the sky turn pink

Flocks of flamingos were spotted around August-September as well near the Gorai, Malad, and Andheri Lokhandwala belt

The city's pink visitors are back, and, birdwatchers can enjoy the sightings by taking a boat ride to the Thane Creek Flamingos Sanctuary, Airoli, from November 1. Flocks of flamingos were spotted around August-September as well near the Gorai, Malad, and Andheri Lokhandwala belt.

Wildlife experts believe that these were the flamingos that did not migrate last year. Assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Makarand Ghodke of the forest department's Mangroves Cell, said that the tourist ferry boat services have resumed. The facility was started at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary in February this year and has received a good response since. You have the option of taking either a speed boat or a normal boat ride for sighting flamingos from 11.30 am onward.

