Mumbai: Water supply affected from Santacruz to Bandra since Thursday morning

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Due to technical issues in the water reservoir, the water supply between Santacruz and Bandra has been affected since Thursday morning. The Hydraulic department engineers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are working to resolve the problem.

The city has reservoirs to store water at various places. The Veravali reservoir situated at Jogeshwari supplies water to the areas from Santacruz East to Bandra East. The water supply has been affected due to leakage in the inlet valve in the reservoir which took place in the early hours of Thursday.

The water department staff is working to repair it. But, in the meanwhile, the areas where water comes in the morning have been affected.

