Mumbai: 'We gave NGO four cats, but they gave us only three back,' say Wadala residents

Two Wadala-based animal lovers who gave four of their cats for neutering to World for All Animal Care and Adoptions (WFA) — a Mumbai based NGO have alleged that the organisation not only lost one of their cats but also returned the other three with severe Rhinitis and gave them a receipt of R9,200 against a cash payment of Rs 12,200.

According to Parul Parekh and Rachel Isaac, they gave four of their healthy cats (three male and one female) to a WFA staffer on May 25. "He demanded R12,200 in cash and said that he would email the receipt and give us a hard copy later," said Parul, speaking with mid-day. However, on June 4, he returned with three cats and said that the fourth escaped from their centre on June 2.

The duo contacted Taronish Bulsara, President of WFA, and informed about coming to the centre to search for their cat. Bulsara met them but according to the women, he did not apologise and instead misbehaved and claimed that he had no clue about it.

"We requested for the receipt multiple times but he did not respond. He finally gave us a receipt of R9,200 saying that this was the usual charge and asked us to 'get out' of his property," Parul said.

"He also accused us of holding their staffer at our home without consent for 2 hours. But he was in our house for 45 minutes because he was trying to get in touch with Bulsara," she added.

Cats allegedly caught Rhinitis

The duo's woes did not end here, as they realised that the three cats were infected with acute Rhinitis. "Four hours after the cats were delivered, we noticed they were oozing nasal mucous with drops of blood, sneezing and tearing eyes. So we called the local vet and he diagnosed them with Rhinitis, fever and said the cats caught the infection from the cages," said Parul.

'The duo abused my staff'

When mid-day reached out to Tarnish Bulsara, he said, "One of their cats, unfortunately, escaped in the rain from the emergency exit which was opened to fix a leaking roof a day before Nisarga cyclone hit Mumbai. All other allegations made are false and we gave the receipt of the exact amount we took. When asked about the infection, he said, "The cats were dropped in pink of health."

"They are trying to defame us with false allegations. Further, they held our staffer in their house where he was abused and harassed by the duo. They further created a scene in our recovery nursing home, stopped an emergency ambulance," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news