Mumbai weather: As mercury rises, so do skin ailments

Over the last 15 days, docs across the city and suburbs have seen the number of patients coming to them with skin issues increase because of the rising temperature

The rising temperature in the scorching summer has led to an increase in various types of skin infections. According to doctors, in the past 15 days, the number of patients coming to the OPDs with skin ailments has seen an increase by 25-30 per cent.The summer heat and humidity causes people to be drenched in sweat, which gives rise to skin infections if they don't maintain hygiene. More than 1,000 patients have been complaining about skin infections every day in the OPDs of KEM, JJ, Nair and Sion hospitals.

Skin ailments increase

According to doctors of the Skin Disease Department of the biggest state-run hospital, JJ hospital, around 400 people visit it on a daily basis. Of these, 80 per cent complain of fungal infections. Patients are also being diagnosed with complaints and ailments like herpes, itching, and allergic reactions due to the harsh sunlight.

JJ Hospital skin specialist Dr Ratnakar Kamat said, "Due to the rise in temperature, people start sweating, which causes fungus to grow on the body. If people don't maintain hygiene, it further aggravates the infection. We have witnessed a growth of 25-30 per cent in the number of cases in the past 15 days."

Over 40s most vulnerable

Dr Uday Khopkar, Head of the Skin Disease Department, KEM Hospital said, "Anyone can fall prey to skin infections, but people above the age of 40 are most vulnerable. In the past few days, we have seen an increase of 25-30% in the number of patients troubled by skin diseases. Every day we get 40 such patients."

Private hospitals have also witnessed the same. Nanavati Hospital's skin disease specialist, Dr Vandana Punjabi, said most of the patients who come for treatment experience problems related to rashes, dandruff and fungal infections. "We see 35-40 patients troubled with these problems every day," she said.

But while the summer brings skin infections to the fore, with the changes in lifestyle and excessive use of steroids, skin diseases are becoming drug resistant. Due to this, doctors are also forced to give drugs of higher dosages during treatment. Dr Khopkar said, "Some infections that earlier used to take 3-4 weeks to be cured now take longer. We have often seen that patients discontinue their treatment once they see signs of improvement. But they don't understand that the treatment is incomplete until the course is over and soon they become resistant to the drugs."

25-30% The increase in no. of patients coming to OPDs with skin ailments over the last 15 days

40 yrs People over this age are more vulnerable to skin issues

10k Number of patients coming with skin issues every day at KEM, JJ, Nair and Sion hospitals

