Vinod Tawde launches web portal of higher education academicians in Mumbai

mumbai

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister, Vinod Tawde launched the database portal 'academisthan.com'

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Vinod Tawde launched the database portal 'academisthan.com'. Pic/ANI

A web portal containing a database of leading academicians and professors across India has been launched to serve as a resource centre for educational institutions to take better policy decisions. The exhaustive database which aims at aiding teachers' engagements and outreach beyond their institutional geographies, is an initiative of the chancellor's nominee in the University of Mumbai's management council, Deepakkumar Mukadam. Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister launched the database portal 'academisthan.com' on Wednesday in Mumbai.

"This will open up a new window of resources for educational institutes. It is a welcome move of the University of Mumbai," stated Vinod Tawde. the chancellor's nominee in the University of Mumbai's management council stated that the portal will bring all the top professors and academicians across the country under one roof. "Their work is now just a click away.

The portal will serve as a resource centre for educational institutions in government, semi-government and private sectors to develop their policies and other activities," he added. This vast database will help in providing requisite information to NGOs, government agencies and others to aid in making perspective plans, policy decisions and allocation of resources related to higher education, as per the website. "Academisthan can engage with the government and NGOs for the cause of higher education, academics and benefit of the teachers," it said.

With inputs from PTI

