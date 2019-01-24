Mumbai: Weekend getaway spots to try out during Republic Day 2019

things-to-do

Take your pick from these natural wonders from across the state this weekend

For an offbeat luxury adventure

Spanning 1,40,000 sq km and traversing the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Western Ghats also known as the Sahyadris not only offer stunning views but is also the backbone of Maharashtra with its diverse flora and fauna. Join the folks at Offbeat Adventure Drives, an adventure company, as they escort you on a curated luxury camp, travelling through the Sahyadris into rural Maharashtra. The sanitation facilities they offer are biodegradable, too.

On January 25 to 27, 10.30 am to 3 pm

Meeting point Harshvardhan, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East.

Call 9820137636

Cost Rs 16,500

For adventure with a view

Wake up to a view and engage in some soul-searching with this short camping and cave exploration trip to Raigad. Camp atop a hill and then go for a nature walk, followed by a barbecue dinner, campfire, acoustic gig and screening of forest adventure movies. Breakfast will be followed by a 20-minute hike to the Bedse Buddhist caves. “It’s downhill and located on the same mountain. We’ll have a guide tell us about the stupas there,” says Rohan Prakash, founder of Trip 360. You can also opt for horse riding near the campsite, kayaking for an additional charge if you’re feeling adventurous, and an organic farm walk.

On January 26, 1.30 pm to January 27, 11 am

At Raigad, Prem Lane.

Log on to insider.in

Call 9930086252

Cost Rs 3,000 (adult); Rs 1,900 (child)

For a heady climb

As is evident in history textbooks, almost every fort in Maharashtra has witnessed to a glorious battle. For, instance in 1672 the largest war between the Mughals and the Marathas was fought at the Salher fort with 1 lakh soldiers. This weekend, trek to the peak of Salher in addition to the neighbouring Salota, Mulher, Mora and Hargad, also known as the Panch Pandavas. With Salher being the second highest peak in Maharashtra, you’ll probably have to save some breath for this one.

On January 25 to 27, 11 pm to 9.30 pm

Meetinh point A /004 , Kedarnath Suram park, Virar East.

Call 9028271859

Cost Rs 2,700

For a relaxed spa-cation

Pamper yourself at this resort near Kihim Beach. Opt for luxury spa facilities with private treatment rooms and massage therapies that include traditional Balinese massages, body scrubs and face masks. Couples can also enjoy a massage in a special suite. Set aside your evening for a stroll in the green landscape or laze around in a jacuzzi. There is also a fitness centre and well-stocked library for guests. “Being a short ferry ride away, Alibaug is a convenient option for Mumbaikars for a quick trip. We have tropically landscaped gardens and greenery on campus to ensure guests get some respite from the madness of the city,” says organiser Jagdeep Dhanoa.

On January 26 and 27

At U Tropicana, Chondi Naka, Mapgaon, Alibaug.

Call 29270412

Log on to uhotelsresorts.com/en/utropicanaalibaug

Cost Rs 5,499

For a boot camp

Want to hone your survival skills? Then stay in dorms and indulge in adventure activities like crossing the Burma bridge, zip-lining and completing an obstacle course. End the experience by binging on strawberries that you pluck yourself. This boot camp also offers space observatory activities like making rockets using straws, and observing celestial bodies in the evening using a telescope. Participants get to train in groups of 35-40, comprising adults and children. What’s more, there is also a goodie bag and certificate for all the effort taken. You can opt to be picked up from Kandivali, Goregaon, Powai, Airoli or Kharghar.

On January 26, 7.30 am to January 27, 8.30 pm AT Natventure camp, Panchgani.

Log on to townscript.com

Cost Rs 4,050 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates