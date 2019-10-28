Mumbai: Western Railway arrest 24 touts, seize 317 tickets worth Rs 6.28 lakh during raid
Till now, a total of 432 touts were arrested and 6623 tickets worth Rs 1.66 crore have been seized from the touts in various drives against touts during the year 2019
After blocking tickets of train no 22956 Bhuj-Bandra Terminus Kutch Express, the Western Railway officials on Monday morning arrested 24 touts and seized 317 tickets worth Rs 6.28 lakh from their possession. The officials also confiscated computers in order to retrieve data from the raids conducted by WR's special teams in Operation Tatkal.
The raids were conducted by WR's special teams of dedicated staff from RPF's Crime branch under Operation Tatkal in Mumbai, Surat, Indore, Vadodara, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Ratlam, etc. The raids were conducted to curb touting activities by unscrupulous elements in view of complaints against touts regarding misuse and blocking of tatkal for a higher premium from innocent passengers due to the gap in demand and supply during the festival season and vacations.
Till now, a total of 432 touts were arrested and 6623 tickets worth Rs 1.66 crore have been seized from the touts in various drives against touts during the year 2019. Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said, "Further data is being retrieved from the seized PCs/ Laptops which may lead to further seizures of e-tickets. It is pertinent to mention that touts are booking tickets by using different fake IDs."
Passengers have been alerted by the WR against the various modus operandi of touts through the PA system, pasting of sticker/poster, distributing pamphlets in train and premises. Awareness campaigns have also been organized by the WR to educate the passengers regarding the legal provisions of section 143 of the Railways Act and the consequences of buying tickets/ e-tickets from touts.
For better service and assistance of passengers, such drives will be regularly planned in the future by RPF against touts as the commitment of WR.
-
Singer and entrepreneur Ananya Birla took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into the Diwali celebrations of the Birla's. The 25-year-old Birla scion was seen celebrating the festival of lights with her parents, Kumar and Neerja Birla and her siblings, Advaitesha and Aryaman Birla and her two pet dogs. While sharing the picture, Ananya captioned it with a lot of heart emoticons. Picture/Instagram Ananya Birla
-
Annaya Birla loves dogs and her Instagram pictures are proof. So, how could she forget the dogs on the festive occasion? Ananya took to Insta and urged people to celebrate a 'Noise' free Diwali, as dogs get scared due to the firecrackers. Picture/Instagram Ananya Birla
-
Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta looked radiant in a green lehenga choli. Masaba completed her Diwali ethnic look with nude lipstick, minimal accessories and her hair neatly tied in a bun. Masaba captioned this one: Diwali. I hope you always turn to love & light! Picture/Instagram Masaba Gupta
-
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis celebrated Diwali by performing Laxmi puja with the entire family at the residence Varsha in South Mumbai. Both Devendra and Amruta were seen hues of maroon and pink as they celebrated Diwali with much enthusiasm and fervour. Picture/Twitter Amruta Fadnavis
-
In picture: Aruta Fadnavis looks ethereal in a green saree paired with a black blouse as she celebrates Dhanteras and awaits for Diwali. Picture/Twitter Amruta Fadnavis
-
On the occasion of Diwali, Mumbai North Central MP and BJP leader Poonam Mahajan took to Instagram to share this adorable picture of her son Aadya and daughter Avika posing for a picture with their pet dogs. Poonam's children were seen in hues of purple and blue as they celebrated the festival of lights with the special members of their family. Picture/Instagram Poonam Mahajan
-
Artist and Social Activist Rouble Nagi celebrated Diwali by paying a visit to and distributing sweets to young children in a few of the slums where her foundation is working to celebrate 'DIWALI' with Children! Picture/Instagram Rouble Nagi
-
On the occasion of Diwali, Union Minister Smriti Irani showed why she is the Queen of social media. Irani shared a series of memes featuring sweets such as Jalebi, Soan Papdi, Besan Laddo among others. Her post on Diwali sweets and diet left people in splits. Picture/Instagram Smriti Irani
-
Later in the day, Smriti Irani shared another picture where it seems the minister performed puja and welcomed Goddess Laxmi as she extended the Diwali wishes to her followers on Instagram. Picture/Instagram Smriti Irani
-
In picture: Young girls finish making a huge rangoli as small kids burst firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali in Chandanwadi, Girgoan. Picture/Ashish Raje
-
Mumbai based model Urvi Shetty, who was crowned the winner of India’s Next Top Model season 4 back in December 2018 took to Instagram to wish one and all a happy and prosperous Diwali. While sharing the picture of a rangoli and a lantern, Urvi wrote: Happy Diwali!
-
Urmila Matondkar was seen posing with a diya in her hand as she celebrated the festival of lights by making colourful rangoli at her home. Picture/Instagram Urmila Matondkar
-
Mumbai-based model Vaishnavi Andhale who represented Maharashtra at the Fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2019 looked stunning in a blue one shoulder lehenga choli. The 20-year-old model paired her outfit with subtle makeup, minimal accessories and left her long tresses open. While sharing this picture, Vaishnavi wrote: This Diwali let’s be a pataka! Picture/Instagram Vaishnavi Andhale
-
Mimi Chakraborty looks absolutely exquisite in traditional ethnic attire as she celebrates Dhanteras. Picture/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty
-
Mimi Chakraborty took to Instagram to extend her wishes to her fans and followers on the occasion of Diwali. Mimi also gave a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations. For the festivity, Mimi donned a yellow lehenga choli and complimented her ethnic wear with minimal accessories and left her long tresses open. While sharing this picture, Mimi wrote: Diwali prep. Picture/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty
-
The MP from Jadavpur celebrated the festival of lights with her pet dogs, Chickoo and Max. In the pictures, Mimi was seen having a candid conversation with her dogs. While sharing this adorable picture of herself with her dogs, Mimi wrote: Happy Diwali from us to you...! Picture/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty
-
Madhya Pradesh State Minister Jitu Patwari organised a special lunch for underprivileged children at a five-star hotel in Indore on the occasion of Diwali. In the picture. Jitu Patra can be seen serving the kids as he makes the festival of lights a special one for them. Picture/Twitter Jitu Patwari
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival of lights with the troops of the Indian Army deployed in the Rajouri border district of Jammu and Kashmir. Showering praises on the soldiers for their valour, PM Modi also distributed sweets as he extended the Diwali wishes to the soldiers of the Indian Army. Picture/Twitter Narendra Modi
-
MNS chief Raj Thackeray took to Instagram and shared a picture where the politician extended his wishes on the occasion of Diwali.
-
In picture: Sheetal Mafatlal looks beautiful in a red and golden lehenga choli with a golden dupatta as she extended her wishes on the occasion of Diwali. Picture/Instagram Sheetal Mafatlal
-
Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla shared a picture of intricate embroidery on her dress and another picture where the 37-year-old philanthropist was seen gorging on Diwali sweets such as boondi laddos and kaju katli's. While sharing the pictures, Natasha wrote: Happy Diwali with a diya emoticon. Picture/Instagram Natasha Poonawalla
-
Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan was seen sharing a romantic with her husband Nikhil Jain as she wished her fan on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing a picture of her Diwali celebrations, Nusrat was seen sporting a stunning red saree paired with a yellow blouse with a red border. She was well complimented by Nikhil Jain who donned a yellow for the festive celebrations. While sharing the cute, candid picture, Nusrat wrote: Light up lives with love...!
-
On the occasion of Diwali, the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar was decked up with colourful lights during the wee hours on Sunday. The orange and pink lights installed to illuminate the building have caught the eye of passersby. Picture/Instagram Shivsainik
-
In picture: Indian girls light earthen lamps on a Rangoli as they celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights in Guwahati. Picture/AFP
-
In picture: The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station was also illuminated on the festival of Diwali. Picture/Twitter ANI
-
On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, a special Muhurat Trading' session was held at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Sunday. The 'Muhurat Trading' is a special trading session that takes place usually on the day of Diwali. The session is considered auspicious to signify the beginning of traditional Hindu accounting year called Samvat. Picture/Suresh Karkera
-
In picture: A stunning lighting display was seen at Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple in Gujarat on the occasion of Diwali. Picture/Twitter ANI
-
During the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, over 5.5 lakh diyas were lit on the occasion of Diwali. The event has made it to the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps'. In 2018, 3.51 lakh earthen were lit as part of the Deepotsav celebrations. Picture/Twitter ANI
Diwali is all about fireworks and mouthful of sweets and savouries. While the festival was celebrated with much pomp and fanfare, our celebrities made the most of this festive occasion. Nusrat Jahan celebrated Diwali with her pet dogs while Natasha Poonawalla looked elegant in a traditional lehenga choli. Mumbai personalities such as Raj Thackeray, Ananya Birla and many more wished their followers on the festival day. Here's a look at some of the interesting moments of celebrities celebrating the festival of lights
