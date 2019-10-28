Mumbai: Western Railway arrest 24 touts, seize 317 tickets worth Rs 6.28 lakh during raid

After blocking tickets of train no 22956 Bhuj-Bandra Terminus Kutch Express, the Western Railway officials on Monday morning arrested 24 touts and seized 317 tickets worth Rs 6.28 lakh from their possession. The officials also confiscated computers in order to retrieve data from the raids conducted by WR's special teams in Operation Tatkal.

The raids were conducted by WR's special teams of dedicated staff from RPF's Crime branch under Operation Tatkal in Mumbai, Surat, Indore, Vadodara, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Ratlam, etc. The raids were conducted to curb touting activities by unscrupulous elements in view of complaints against touts regarding misuse and blocking of tatkal for a higher premium from innocent passengers due to the gap in demand and supply during the festival season and vacations.

Till now, a total of 432 touts were arrested and 6623 tickets worth Rs 1.66 crore have been seized from the touts in various drives against touts during the year 2019. Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said, "Further data is being retrieved from the seized PCs/ Laptops which may lead to further seizures of e-tickets. It is pertinent to mention that touts are booking tickets by using different fake IDs."

Passengers have been alerted by the WR against the various modus operandi of touts through the PA system, pasting of sticker/poster, distributing pamphlets in train and premises. Awareness campaigns have also been organized by the WR to educate the passengers regarding the legal provisions of section 143 of the Railways Act and the consequences of buying tickets/ e-tickets from touts.

For better service and assistance of passengers, such drives will be regularly planned in the future by RPF against touts as the commitment of WR.

