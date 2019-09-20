Mumbai: Western Railway collects Rs 5.5 lakh from commuters for littering in just over 15 days

A Nukkad Natak was also organized at the EMU Workshop in Mahalaxmi by the art and cultural team as a part of 'Swachhata Pakhwada'

The Western Railway's Mumbai division has collected a whopping sum of Rs 5.5 lakh as fines over a period of just over 15 days from commuters for littering. During the anti-littering drive between September 2 and 19 as a part of "Swachch Rail - Swachch Bharat" campaign being observed all over Western Railway on the occasion of 150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Mumbai Division of WR collected a fine of Rs 5,52,550/- from various persons in about 2,631 cases of littering and spitting activities under the section 198 of the Railways Act.

In the meanwhile, on the 5th Day of the 'Swachchta Hi Sewa', a Pakhwada was also observed on the "Swachh Station" theme on September 20, 2019, over the entire Western Railway in which intensive cleaning of all stations other than A1 and A category was done. All efforts were made to ensure at least one platform at all the important stations to be "zero waste" during the pakhwada.

It was also ensured that solar power equipment are functional, wherever installed as well as separate dustbins were installed at stations to encourage passengers for the segregation of waste. According to Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, "In Mumbai Division, awareness drive regarding banning plastic and crushing of plastic bottles was held at Bandra Terminus concourse hall and deep screening of nullahs was also done."

Cleanliness awareness programmes were organised by SPDT college students at Andheri station while Intensive cleaning was done at Churchgate and Dahisar stations of Mumbai suburban sections. Cleanness drive was undertaken in the parking area by auto drivers, NGOs and railway employees at Valsad station. Swachhta Abhiyan was carried out with SCC members at Navsari and at Miyagam station by students of BM school. Intensive cleaning of boards and paintings was also done at Surat station.

At Mahalaxmi Workshop, Supervisors and Staff were shown a short film titled "PLASTIC HATELA" in the auditorium of EMU Workshop on the projector screen to spread the awareness on the disadvantages of plastic uses. Shramdaan was also organized between line no. 1 to 4 (Noth end) at EMU Workshop, Mahalaxmi in which Officers, Supervisors, and railway staff participated.

A Nukkad Natak was also organized at the EMU Workshop in Mahalaxmi by the art and cultural team as a part of 'Swachhata Pakhwada' to make them aware of the importance of cleanliness and disadvantages of using plastic. The theme of "Swachh Station" was also observed with great enthusiasm and participation in the other divisions too over Western Railway with several such events & cleanliness drives.

