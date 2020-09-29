Mumbai: Western Railway opens new Foot Over Bridge for commuters at Bandra station

The new FOB at Bandra station has been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 5 crore

The Western Railway on Monday commissioned a new six-metre wide Foot Over Bridge (Middle) at Bandra station. The work on this new FOB was completed on September 28 and was opened for commuters on the same day. The new FOB connects all platforms of the station, including east to west through MCGM skywalk on the west side.

According to Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, the new FOB is 80 meters long and 6 meters wide. This FOB has been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 5 crore. It is constructed at the place of Old Middle Truss FOB, which was declared unsafe in the audit report of the survey conducted by IIT-Bombay.



The work on this FOB started after dismantling the old 4.5-metre wide FOB in April 2019. The dismantling of the old FOB, as well as the construction of new FOB, was very difficult on account of it being located between the FOB on the south side and the heritage structure on the north side, which was compounded by the heavy rush of passengers during peak hours near this FOB.

So, the work was planned in stages to minimise commuter inconvenience, and even stop boards were shifted at PF 4, 5 to control the rush. Also, the work on this FOB was carried out in spite of ongoing lockdowns and scarcity of manpower.

Thakur informed that the new FOB is the most heavily used FOB at Bandra station as it connects all platforms, including east to west through MCGM skywalk on the west side. Hence, this FOB has been constructed adjoining to the existing 6-metre wide FOB, and now with the commissioning of this FOB, the total width of middle FOBs in Bandra has become 12 metre, which will also help in maintaining social distancing even in rush hours.



Thakur further stated that over the Mumbai Suburban section of Western Railway, six new FOBs (including the new Bandra FOB) and one new skywalk have been commissioned and 6 old FOBs have been dismantled during lockdown. Also, the important construction works of Delisle Road over Bridge near Lower Parel station and Frere Road over Bridge near Grant Road station are in progress and being carried out in full swing.

