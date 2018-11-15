Mumbai: Western Railway services hit for 30 mins

national

The fault has been attended by the rail personnel and services are back to normal

Screen grab from the footage

A fire in pantograph and overhead wires at Khar led to a delay in services on Western Railway from 19:50 to 20:20 hours. The fault has been attended by the rail personnel and services are back to normal

The Western Railway officials have tweeted about the incident.

According to an official report, a piece of cloth that fell from the foot-overbridge led to the fire on Down fast line on the Bandra-Khar road section. The situation was brought under control and services resumed at 20:21 hours.

Here are some of the tweets

Alert- Small fire overhead wires as Churchgate- Borivli on fast train halts at Khar. @WesternRly Video by commuter Priyesh Manjrekar @mid_day @RidlrMUM @LocalPressCo pic.twitter.com/zqjITttbsg — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) November 15, 2018





Due to technical fault between Bandra and Santacruz all down through line local train is running late by 20 to 25 minute. Inconvenience caused to passenger is highly regretted. — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) November 15, 2018

(With Inputs from Rajendra B. Aklekar)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates