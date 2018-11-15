Mumbai: Western Railway services hit for 30 mins

Nov 15, 2018, 21:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The fault has been attended by the rail personnel and services are back to normal

Screen grab from the footage

A fire in pantograph and overhead wires at Khar led to a delay in services on Western Railway from 19:50 to 20:20 hours. The fault has been attended by the rail personnel and services are back to normal

The Western Railway officials have tweeted about the incident.

According to an official report, a piece of cloth that fell from the foot-overbridge led to the fire on Down fast line on the Bandra-Khar road section. The situation was brought under control and services resumed at 20:21 hours.

Here are some of the tweets


(With Inputs from Rajendra B. Aklekar)

