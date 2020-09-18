Mumbai: Western Railway to increase suburban services from 350 to 500 from Monday

Western Railway on Friday evening announced to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 350 to 500 from Monday, 21st September in order to maintain social distancing and ease overcrowding. These are only for essential workers as approved by the government of Maharashtra.

Of the increased services, there will be 30 additional services during morning rush hours & 29 additional services during evening rush hours. The break-up of these services is available of the Western Railway website and social media accounts.



These services are only for essential workers. Image courtesy: Rajendra B Aklekar

Currently, 350 special suburban services are being operated by Western Railway for essential services staff as notified by the government of Maharashtra.

Commuters said that there is more traffic on Central Railway as compared to that of Western Railway. On Central Railway, at present there are 355 suburban services running and as of now there are no plans to increase them, officials said.

Following are the salient features of the increased suburban services:-

Increase in number of services = 150

Increase in VIRAR sector - 74

Increase of 37 services from VR(34 fast + 3 slow) in UP direction.

Increase of 37 services towards VR (34 fast +3 slow) in DN direction.

Increase in BVI sector - 76

Increase of 37 slow services towards CCG in UP direction.

Increase of 39 services(38 slow + 1 fast) towards BVI in down direction.

Increase in MORNING PEAK services = 30 (UP+DN)

Increase in EVENING PEAK services = 29 (UP+DN)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news