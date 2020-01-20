Mumbai: Western Railway to run partial air-conditioned trains on trial

While nine coaches on the WR local will be regular, three will be air conditioned

The railway board on Wednesday approved in-principle the proposal of Western Railway to run partial air-conditioned trains in a combination of nine plus three. This means that the nine coaches of the local train will be normal and three coaches at one end will be air-conditioned. The approval will now require further sanctions and plans.

Sources said after a review meeting with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal last week, Mumbai divisional railway manger met railway board officials where the approval was given.

The latest train that has arrived on Western Railway is a swappable rake of which coaches can be split and attached to a normal local train. The idea is to attach a few coaches to an existing nine-car train as it will be a win-win situation for everyone as all AC trains will now be introduced replacing existing services slowly," a senior official said.

mid-day had highlighted in a front-page report on January 4 on how there had been a delay in inducting air-conditioned trains. Five of the six new 12-car air-conditioned local trains on WR that have arrived in Mumbai are rotting in the name of trials due to indecision, unpreparedness and technical jumbles as no one is able to decide how and where to run them.

