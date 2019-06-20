Mumbai: Western Railways gets Rs 14.48 crore from ticketless travellers in a month!

national

During the month of May 2019, 14 cases of transfer of reserved ticket was detected and an amount of Rs. 16,050/- was realized. Also, 289 beggars were detected and removed from railway premises

A Western Railway train

Following sustained drive against ticketless travellers in May 2019, Western Railway detected about 2.87 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel, including unbooked luggage cases were detected, resulting in recovery of Rs.14.48 crore which is 24.01% more than the corresponding month of the last year. Besides, 338 beggars & 919 unauthorized hawkers etc. were apprehended, evicted, fined and 287 persons were sent to jail.

According to Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, 218 checks were conducted during this period against touts and other anti-social elements by Western Railway’s Commercial Department. As a result, 205 persons were apprehended and prosecuted and fined under various sections of the Railways Act. During the month of May 2019, 14 cases of transfer of reserved ticket was detected and an amount of Rs. 16,050/- was realized. Also, 289 beggars were detected and removed from railway premises by Surakshini squad.

Also Read: Western Railway drops controversial 'head-foot' massage proposal

Bhakar said Western Railway regularly conducts such drives against ticketless travellers. In its endeavour to provide better services to its bonafide rail users and also to curb ticketless travelling, WR has regularly been taking necessary steps. Senior Officers are closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and such other irregularities. WR urges all rail users to buy proper railway ticket and travel with dignity.

Also Read: Mumbai: Hike in AC local fares from June 1

Top five news stories of the day

Drunken goons thrash Alt Balaji's film crew, Mumbai cops 'extort Rs 50,000'

Four drunk goons allegedly assaulted the crew of Alt Balaji's upcoming show Fixxer on Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday. The cast — Mahie Gill, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Karishma Sharma — escaped, but director of photography Santosh Thundiyil required six stitches to his head, while director Soham Shah was beaten so badly he had convulsions. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Forensic lab returns Rajesh Maru's fingers which were stuck in MRI machine

The family of Rajesh Maru, who died in a freak accident in the MRI room of Nair Hospital in January 2018, has received his fingers that were stuck in the machine for a few days and later kept at Kalina Forensic Library for almost 18 months. The 32-year-old died after being sucked into the MRI machine while he was helping an ailing relative. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover burns girl's father's bike in Vasai

The Vasai Manikpur police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly setting three bikes on fire. The bikes were parked near Krishna Township in Vasai East when the incident, recorded in a CCTV camera nearby, took place. The video footage shows a man, wearing a windcheater and shorts, walking into the residential complex and setting one bike, parked between two others, on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike. He fled the spot immediately after. (Read full story)

Mumbai Rains: No need to worry, water reserve stock will last till July 31, says BMC

There will not be additional water cut in the city as reserve stock has enough water to last till July 31, civic officials have said. The assurance comes even as water level in the lakes are depleting due to the delay in monsoon arrival in the state. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Prepare to cough up Rs 10,000 fine for illegal parking from July 7

Is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) looking at making parking an additional source of revenue or is it just aiming at decongesting roads by putting an end to the illegal parking menace? Whatever it might be, from July 7 the civic body doesn't want vehicles parked on roads. After increasing parking charges, it now plans to identify roads in a 1-km radius of public parking lots and mark them as no-parking zones. People found parking in these areas would be fined anything between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 and in case of a repeat offence, vehicles would be towed away. No-parking boards would also be put up on arterial roads. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates