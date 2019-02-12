Mumbai: Western Railways kicks off celebration of 164 years journey in style at Bandra

national

To commemorate 164 years glorious of its existence, the Western Railway will exhibit a journey through rare photographs, models, at Heritage Bandra station

Rare photographs and models are on display from the bygone era of the Western Railway. All Pictures/Twitter Western Railway

The Western Railway will be holding an exhibiting that will display rare photographs and models to commemorate the glorious journey since its incorporation from 1855. The exhibition will be held at the Heritage Bandra station (local bldg) from February 12 to February 14, from 10 am to 7 pm.



Western Railway took to Twitter to announce the good news. The Western Railway tweeted:

Western Railway is proudly exhibiting its glorious journey since its incorporation from 1855 along through rare photographs, models, at Heritage Bandra station (local bldg), from 12th to 14th Feb-19 from 10.00 a.m. to 7.00pm#WRKiSawari pic.twitter.com/gZYit6JTKe — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 12, 2019

The Western Railway completed 164 years of existence today and to celebrate the glorious journey, the Western Railway is organising an exhibition at the iconic Bandra station. The exhibition was inaugurated by Ashesh Agrawal, Principal Chief Mechanical Engg. The exhibition brought about the nostalgia and romance of bygone era of Western Railway, earlier called Bombay, Baroda, and Central India Railway (BB&CI).





Here are few inside pictures from the exhibition:



Ashesh Agrawal, Principal Chief Mechanical Engg inaugurating the exhibition at Bandra station today.



A rare phone booth from the bygone era on display at Bandra station commemorating 164 glorious years of its existence.

As part of the Heritage event that marked the 164 glorious years of Western Railway, a Heritage Walk was also organised at Bandra railway station that saw school students, volunteers, and citizens taking part in it. Here's the video of the heritage walk:

As part of Heritage events on WR, a Heritage Walk was organised at Bandra Local Stn highlighting its architectural heritage & main characteristics. Students, volunteers & citizens participated in it. It was flagged off by Sh Asesh Agrawal, Principal CME. @drmbct @PiyushGoyalOffc pic.twitter.com/87HVQddAWS — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 12, 2019

The Western Railway came into existence on November 5, 1951, when it was merged with the erstwhile Bombay, Baroda and Central India Railway (BB&CI). At that time the BB&CI was also merged with other State Railways such as Saurashtra, Rajputana, and Jaipur. The BB&CI Railway was started in 1855 with the construction of a 29-mile broad gauge track from Ankleshwar to Utran in Gujarat state on the West Coast. But it was only after 9 years, in 1864 that the Western Railway was extended up to Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOSapps to get latest updates