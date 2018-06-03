Mumbai: Western Railways yet to complete Elphinstone station FOB

The bridge, constructed by the Indian Army was completed within a record time of 117 days, and inaugurated on February 27 by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

A recent visit to Elphinstone Station has revealed that construction of the foot-over bridge by the railways is far from over. While the Central Railway (CR) has almost completed their part of the bridge, the one on the Western Railway (WR) line — where the stampede occurred — has been delayed.

The bridge, constructed by the Indian Army was completed within a record time of 117 days, and inaugurated on February 27 by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. "Commuters have been waiting for the new wide bridge to be opened, but the work seems to be never-ending on the WR side. The rains are almost here. The bridge will be of immense help once it is opened," Akash Arora, a regular commuter said.

Chief public relation officer of Western Railway, Ravinder Bhakar, however, refuted allegations of delay claiming that the work on the bridge is on track. "It should open this month," added divisional railway manager Sanjay Mishra.

Also read: Elphinstone Road stampede: Almost a year on, nothing's changed at the railway station

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates