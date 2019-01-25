Mumbai: Western suburbs residents may face power supply issues due to metro line 2A

national

Mumbaikars staying in western suburbs between D N Nagar in Andheri West and Dahisar East might have to face power supply issues due to the work related to Dahisar-D N Nagar metro line 2A. In a press release issued to the media by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), it has been stated that there might be 'No Power Supply' from Dahisar (East) to D N Nagar from 11.00 pm on 26 January 2019 to 7.00 am on 27 January 2019.

"In connection with Metro work Line-2A extending from Dahisar (E) to D N Nagar, a 110kV monopole in lieu of existing tower at the location no- 41 & 42 in Charkop is being erected on 26 January 2019. For this 110kV both circuits of Borivali-Malad I, II lines of TATA power will be switched off from (2300Hrs) 26 January to (0700Hrs) 27 January 2019." stated the press release.

Sources from MMRDA told mid-day that they are taking the best possible efforts to make sure that there is no power supply interruption.

"This will not result in power supply interruption as Adani Electricity & TATA power are making necessary network re-arrangements/alternative arrangements. However, in extreme exigency only, some customers of Kandivali (W), Malad(W), Goregaon (W) & Andheri (W) area might get affected. All customers are requested to note & may please cooperate with the work which is being executed for the construction of Metro Line -2A. Inconvenience to the customers is regretted. " concluded the press release.

