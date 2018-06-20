Mumbai: What's the point of a smart city that'll get flooded?

As part of its Smart City project, the TMC is reclaiming wetlands to build a waterfront along Thane Creek is creating a major flood risk and destroying the coastal habitat

Hundreds of trucks are dumping debris along the creek every day

Someone needs to tell Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) that dumping debris in the wetlands is not the action of a 'smart city'. Green activists have alleged that the Thane Smart City Limited (TSCL), a body associated with the civic body, is illegally dumping debris at Thane Creek to build a waterfront.

Not only does this violate laws that protect the designated Coastal Regulation Zone-I (CRZ), but it could also create a flood risk. The project is already choking the mangroves and displacing the wildlife and local fishermen.



The debris is already choking the mangroves

Truckloads of debris

Activist Rohit Joshi, who is also a member of the Thane Wetland Committee, has repeatedly brought the issue to the notice of the Tehsiladar and local police station, to no avail. According to an order from the Bombay High Court, the Collector and local police both have the power to stop any destruction of coastal habitats."I have already brought to their notice that the Corporation has awarded contracts for reclamation of wetlands at different locations along Thane creek. These contracts have been awarded under the Thane Smart City Waterfront Development project.

"Hundreds of trucks are dumping debris and sand at mangroves and wetlands at five locations in Thane city every day, in violation of environmental laws and high court orders," he said.

The activist said TMC officials had failed to show that they have the required permissions for the work. "An TMC official invited me to his office on Saturday to discuss the matter, but could not show me any environmental clearances for the project. Even assuming they have the EC, they still have to adhere to norms as per the 2011 CRZ notification, which restricts how close to the shore they can work," said Joshi.

Under the Waterfront Development project, the TMC wants to reclaim land along Thane Creek and build a garden, jogging track and other amenities. "At some places like Gaimukh and Ghodbunder Road, TMC has plans to fill and raise the land by 15 feet. This will encroach on the creek's drainage basin and lead to flooding during monsoon," alleged Joshi.

Local fishermen have been protesting against this mindless destruction, with municipal authorities planning to displace them from their 70 to 80-year-old houses as well.

Collectorspeak

Thane Tehsildar Adhik Patil told mid-day, "After receiving the complaint, our team visited the spot a few days ago, and we learnt that TMC is developing a waterfront in the area, for which the debris dumping was done. We have prepared a report and have written to TMC to provide us with the details about CRZ and environmental permissions for the work."