Mumbai: Wildlife on road as cyclone Nisarga ravages their dwellings

From past two days, about seven snakes and a turtle — rendered homeless due to cyclone Nisarga, have been rescued by the Plant & Animals Welfare Society — Mumbai (PAWS-Mumbai) and Amma Care Foundation (ACF) team. The snakes were rescued from Mulund, Bhandup and Borivali areas following distress calls from alert citizens on PAWS-Mumbai ACF Helpline.

Talking to mid-day, Sunish Subramanian, who runs the NGO said, "We rescued a Red Sand Boa from Mulund on Thursday. This is a rare snake and is also called as a two-headed snake as its head and tail both look exactly the same. A few some superstitious people have used these snakes to perform black magic. We rescued around seven snakes in past two days from different areas of the city."

"The rescued snakes are non-venomous. Once rescued, we took them all to veterinarian Dr Rahul Meshram, before relocating them," Husmukh, who was involved in the rescue operation, said.

"We also found a softshell turtle in a box at Andheri. Model and actress Ashmeet Brar, an animal lover was feeding stray animals in her vicinity when she spotted the turtle in a box. She informed PAWS-Mumbai ACF Helpline about the same and two of our volunteers - Nisha Kunju and Hitesh Yadav rushed to the spot and rescued the turtle. We conducted a thorough medical examination on the turtle before releasing it in its natural habitat," said Subramanian.

Sunish further added that people like keeping turtles as pets initially. But once these animals start growing, their owners abandon them because of their increasing size.



The box in which the softshell turtle was found

Actress Ashmeet Brar said, "I was surprised to see a turtle in such a small box. As I'd never handled them before, I informed the PAWS-Mumbai ACF Team."

"Owing to the gusty winds for the last two days, several wild animals, birds and reptiles have rendered homeless. So PAWS-Mumbai, animal welfare and rights organisation are extended an appeal to the citizens to provide food, warm and dry place for dogs and cats during such tough times. In case, if you happen to encounter any snake or other reptile wandering on the streets, people should inform us immediately and also keep a watch on them from a safe distance till the time our volunteers arrive," said Sunish.

PAWS-Mumbai helpline

Call PAWS-Mumbai ACF Helpline 25968314 / 9833480388 for help and guidance in rescuing animals, reptiles and birds in distress.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news