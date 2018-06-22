Mumbai: Will AC trains finally come to Harbour Line?
"About 38 12-car air-conditioned trains are expected to arrive by May 2019, which will be split into six air-conditioned coaches each and attached to regular trains"
Commuters on the Central Railway’s much-neglected harbour line, have something to look forward to as the new air-conditioned trains are set to arrive in May 2019. Railway officials said that the Central Railway’s Mumbai division has strongly sought closed-door air-conditioned local trains from the railway board chairman during his recent visit to Mumbai.
“About 38 12-car air-conditioned trains are expected to arrive by May 2019, which will be split into six air-conditioned coaches each and attached to regular trains. Hence, there would be 76 partial AC trains with six-car AC and six-car regular coaches. Once we receive them, we intend to introduce few of them on the Harbour line,” a senior official said.
“The basic idea is to have close-door trains on routes with high density so that people don’t fall off crowded trains. The railways are converting all local trains into air-conditioned trains in phases,” he added.
It was first reported in mid-day on December 29, 2017, with suggestions by the former Managing Director of MRVC, Dr. PC Sehgal, that the existing air-conditioned trains should be split in order for passengers from all walks to avail of the facilities.
Sehgal suggested to the General Manager of Western Railways to devise a plan to find a middle ground which caters to the needs of all commuters.
The Ministry of Railways decided to continue the introductory offer for the fare of India’s first air-conditioned local train for another six months. Due to this decision, the base fare of a single journey shall remain 1.2 times of the base fare of the existing single journey for First Class tickets. When the AC local train started back in December 25, 2017, it was decided that for the first six months as an introductory offer, the fare would be 1.2 times that of the base fare of First Class and would then be 1.3 times. However, this introductory offer has further extended up to December 24, 2018.
38: No of 12-car air-conditioned trains expected to arrive in 2019
