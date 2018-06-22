Mumbai: Will AC trains finally come to Harbour Line?

"About 38 12-car air-conditioned trains are expected to arrive by May 2019, which will be split into six air-conditioned coaches each and attached to regular trains"

Commuters on the Central Railway’s much-neglected harbour line, have something to look forward to as the new air-conditioned trains are set to arrive in May 2019. Railway officials said that the Central Railway’s Mumbai division has strongly sought closed-door air-conditioned local trains from the railway board chairman during his recent visit to Mumbai.

“About 38 12-car air-conditioned trains are expected to arrive by May 2019, which will be split into six air-conditioned coaches each and attached to regular trains. Hence, there would be 76 partial AC trains with six-car AC and six-car regular coaches. Once we receive them, we intend to introduce few of them on the Harbour line,” a senior official said.

“The basic idea is to have close-door trains on routes with high density so that people don’t fall off crowded trains. The railways are converting all local trains into air-conditioned trains in phases,” he added.

It was first reported in mid-day on December 29, 2017, with suggestions by the former Managing Director of MRVC, Dr. PC Sehgal, that the existing air-conditioned trains should be split in order for passengers from all walks to avail of the facilities.

Sehgal suggested to the General Manager of Western Railways to devise a plan to find a middle ground which caters to the needs of all commuters.

