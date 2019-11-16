Mumbai: With 40-day target, Western Railway begins work on Delisle bridge

Work on Delisle road overbridge in Lower Parel has finally begun and the Western Railway has announced a traffic block of 40 days. The work, which will go on from 1.25 am to 5.25 am every night for 40 days, started post midnight on November 13.

According to the WR, Virar-bound slow line will be affected during the construction work. Five trains from Churchgate — 4.15 am Virar local and 4.19 am, 4.38 am, 4.46 am and 5 am Borivali locals — will run on fast line between Mumbai Central and Mahim, with halts at Lower Parel and Mahim stations, said the WR. Also, these trains will not halt at Mahalakshmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations.

The trains that will remain cancelled due to the traffic block are 5.06 am Bhayander local from Mahalakshmi, 5.20 am Borivli local from Mahalakshmi, 6.07 am Churchgate local from Borivli and 6.27 am Churchgate local from Borivli. Delisle bridge was shut for traffic on July 24, 2018, after it was declared unsafe.

