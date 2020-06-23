Mumbai: With labourers returning, Diva-Thane rail project gets back on track, says Central Railways

The Diva-Thane rail project — one of the most crucial projects on Central Railway (CR) — has faced major losses during the lockdown with supply chains delayed and most of the labour returning home.

The project sanctioned in 2008, is a part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP 2B) and is crucial for the CR as it will be a key factor in segregating outstation and local rail corridor and thus improve the speed/frequency of trains. It envisages building two new lines between Thane and Diva so that totally there are six lines, segregating four suburban lines and two outstation lines to keep traffic moving without mix-up and at a faster pace.

The first deadline of the project was December 2015, which was later revised to December 2017. Later it was changed to March 2019, and now June 2020. The delay has resulted in the escalation of the cost from R130 crore to R440 crore.

However, despite the delay, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) which is spearheading the project said they are in control and can still and complete the project on time.

"Usually, there is a labour of about 250 but today around 70 are present on the site. During monsoon, most of the labourers go away, but yes the lockdown has led to a few delays in supplies and work material. However, the brighter side is that labourers are returning and we hope to pace up the work. All efforts will be put to complete the work as soon as possible post-monsoon," MRVC's managing director RS Khurana said.

MRVC officials further pointed out that there have been many hurdles and complications in the project. "The alignment meant rehabilitating people, with the involvement of numerous state government bodies. However, we have completed the most crucial work of building new bridges over the creeks and the stations," a senior official said.

The project also involves building a creek bridge at Mumbra on the south side of the station. The work on the creek bridge is being done at parallel with that of the new Mumbra station platforms and its alignment that passes to the west of the existing station. The bridge involves constructing a two-way rail alignment that would pass over the creek between Mumbra and Kalva station, crossing over the existing slow lines.

Currently, there are six railway lines between Kalyan-Diva and Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Thane. However, between Thane -Diva, there are four lines,

which results in congestion of outstation trains. Once this is complete, there could be complete segregation of lines used by local and outstation trains between Kurla-LTT and Kalyan, which is important to improve the frequency of suburban trains and make the journey better.

Rs 130 cr

Initial cost of the project when approved in 2008

