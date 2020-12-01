Mumbai: With no fuel, no power supply, 4 men adrift at sea battle for survival

Four seafarers working with a Navi-Mumbai-based company TAG, have been living in deplorable conditions on-board two tugboats – TAG Rajvir and TAG Laxmi – since May last year when the company became bankrupt. Though their contracts expired in June 2019, they can't leave the boats, stationed at jetty number 22 of Indira Dock, as the matter is sub-judice before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).



Both the boats are in bad condition as no maintenance has happened for over a year

The NCLT has made BKC-based company Duff and Phelps the in-charge of the assets to look after the tender, maintain the boats and sell them off. Earlier there were 10 employees on each tugboat, which are used for berthing and unberthing vessels at the Mumbai Port Trust (MPT). Though the captain, chief officer, chief engineer, second engineer and others could sign off, the seafarers — Shahabaz Khan, 23; Dipankar Vishwas, 25; Jwala Singh Patel, 27; and Manas Hait, 29, were asked to stay back to man the tugboats till the liquidation process was over and auction was held.



The tugboats are stationed at jetty number 22

'Can't sign off'

Speaking to mid-day, Khan said, "The company became bankrupt on April 24, 2019 and my contract expired in June last year. I am not allowed to sign off from the tugboat where we have been facing a lot of difficulties. There is no power supply since February as the boat has run out of fuel." These seafarers have to request the MPT to allow them charge their power banks and cellphones.

Also Read: Navy finds some debris of crashed MiG-29K in Arabian sea, search on for missing pilot

"Both the boats are in a very bad condition as no maintenance has taken place over the past one year," said Khan. "We cannot even use the fans and ACs because there is no fuel to run the generator, and when we open the windows for some fresh air, mosquitoes create a menace," added Khan. His colleague Vishwas said, "One of our colleagues Jwala Singh Patel had malaria and was hospitalised. He has also developed some mouth infection. Of late, he has been suffering from high fever." Currently, Patel is undergoing treatment at his sister's place in Panvel.

When contacted, Patel said, "When I had malaria, the employer got me admitted to a government hospital where the condition of the bed was pathetic. So this time I did not want to face the same issue. I took permission to come to my sister's place for treatment." While three of them are from West Bengal, Patel is a native of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Salaries delayed

They further complained that they have not been getting their salaries on time. "We left our homes to earn money, but neither are we getting paid on time nor getting proper food. A few months ago, we literally begged for food from the MPT as they delayed sending ration," said Khan. Hait said, "We cannot join any other company without signing off from here. It feels like we are security guards manning the boats." "There is no supply of drinking water and every time we have to ask the MPT employees for it. If we tell our families about these problems, they will die," Patel said.

They further said that the situation became worse during Cyclone Nisarga in June. "TAG Laxmi is tied to berth number 22 and TAG Rajvir is tied to it. Due to rolling and pitching during the cyclone, the rope snapped. Though we contacted the office, neither the employer nor the liquidator helped us. We somehow managed to tie the rope again," said Vishwas. They further told mid-day that their salaries amounting to R50,000-R95,000 were pending. "We don't know when we will get the salaries. Recently my father met with an accident and injured his jaw. I have no money for his medical treatment," said Hait. When mid-day contacted liquidator Sudip Bhattacharya, his wife received the call and said, "He has undergone a brain surgery and will be able to talk only after two weeks." Even his assistant Kuntal Saha refused to comment on the issue.

Capt Sanjay Prashar, National Shipping Board member, said, "When maritime assets are handed over to NCLT, issues like seafarers' relief and their insurance are ignored. We hope the court looks into the matter. As per the Maritime Labour Convention 2016, seafarers are not expected to work for two years on-board ships." "If the seafarers write to us regarding their issues, we will take up the matter with NCLT," said Amitabh Kumar, Director General of Shipping.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news