Mumbai: With this elevated road, get from BKC to WEH in just 15 mins

There's some good news for motorists who get stuck in traffic on the SCLR and BKC near Kurla. Motorists going from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) towards the Western Express Highway (WEH) via the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), will be able to reach the highway in less than 15 minutes as MMRDA officials are confident of completing the BKC-WEH elevated road by January-February next year. During peak hours, CST Road, BKC Road and Kalina Road witness heavy traffic, which results in more congestion in BKC and the elevated road is expected to solve this problem.

The elevated road is also known as an extension to the existing SCLR and has been planned with the intention to decongest the traffic in Kurla West and near Kapadia junction. Work on the project started in the year 2017 and is nearing completion according to MMRDA officials. A senior MMRDA official said, "In the coming year Mumbaikars and motorists using the SCLR to and fro and those travelling between BKC and WEH will no longer have to get stuck in traffic at Kurla and BKC, as work on the elevated road is going on at a very fast pace. In the first quarter of 2019 the road will be opened for traffic if everything goes as per plan."

Traffic to be eased

The 3.8 km elevated road starts near Kapadia Nagar junction and ends at Western Express Highway near Vakola Junction. The project worth over R400 crore will be a four-lane flyover with one arm going towards Kurla and another arm going towards BKC.

Currently, a lot of traffic jams take place on the SCLR during morning and evening peak hours, especially between Kurla and Kalina as there are scrap dealers, second hand motor dealers' shops and garages along it. Locals and the MMRDA have complained several times to the BMC ward office and also to traffic police officials about this as the shops and garages occupy almost a lane of the road in both directions, which leads to traffic jams.

From Santacruz to Chembur

According to MMRDA officials the flyover will solve the major traffic congestion near Kapadia Nagar and Kurla West. Motorists coming from North Mumbai via the Western Express Highway who want to take the elevated road will have to get onto the existing Vakola flyover on WEH and take an arm that will go towards SCLR. Motorists who are coming from near Vakola police station junction and going towards SCLR will have to go upto Grand Hyatt Hotel on SCLR road where they will be able to take the elevated road through a ramp to go towards BKC and Chembur. At Imam Ahmed Raza Chowk, there will be a ramp of the elevated road that will land near Kapadia Nagar so motorists can go towards LBS or straight towards Chembur or LTT.

For motorists coming from Santacruz and going towards BKC, there will be an arm of the elevated road that will take a right from Imam Ahmed Raza Chowk and go towards MTNL junction, from where the elevated road will again take a right and go to the main BKC road.

Going to WEH from Chembur

Motorists coming via LBS from Chembur will be able to get on to the elevated road near Kapadia Nagar through a ramp and go straight to WEH. Motorists going towards WEH from BKC can take the elevated road near cafe Gulshan and there will be two exits, one near Grand Hyatt Hotel and the other on the ramp connecting the existing Vakola flyover's north bound stretch towards Andheri.

