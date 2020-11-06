Mumbai witnesses 25 COVID-19 and 57 non-COVID-19 deaths in a day

THE numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state dipped on Thursday to around 5,200 as the total tally crossed 17 lakh mark along with more than 100 COVID-related deaths. Mumbai too saw a decline as the daily count dropped to around 800 fresh cases and apart from the COVID-related deaths, a high number of deaths attributed to causes other than COVID were reported.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 841 cases followed by Nashik with 516 and Pune with 425. In the MMR, while Thane had 254 new cases, all other districts had less than 150 cases each.

The state's recovery rate crossed 91 per cent and while 11,277 patients were discharged in the state, 1,929 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate also made progress and now stands at 90 per cent while the doubling rate increased to 199 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 23,000 of them are in Pune, 16,138 are in Thane and 16,116 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state increased marginally to 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 44,804 COVID-related deaths.

The number of deaths due to other causes in the state jumped to 839 on Thursday with Mumbai recording the highest number — 57.

There were 117 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 25 followed by Solapur with 14. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 25 deaths, 21 patients were suffering from other ailments while 21 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.35 per cent as the total count now stands at 2.61 lakh cases. Thirteen administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, R Central ward is leading with 0.49 per cent followed by M west and R South wards, while R Central ward now has more than 1,400 active cases.

