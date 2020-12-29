Mumbai witnesses coldest day of the season at 15 degree Celsius

Fishing boats anchored in Arabian Sea as buildings behind are seen shrouded in smog in Bandra | Pic: Shadab Khan

Mumbaikars woke up to a chilly winter morning on Tuesday as the city recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 15 degree Celsius.

The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 15°C and Colaba recorded 17°C.

“The fall in temperatures is mostly due to the cold northerly to northwesterly winds from the northern plains in association with the passing of a western disturbance. Some pockets in Mumbai could see a further dip in temperature,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD.

29 Dec, Mumbai recorded season's lowest temp so far as forecasted by @RMC_Mumbai

CLB 17.0 DEG. C.

SCZ 15.0 DEG. C.



-IMD MUMBAI

Some of the pockets in Mumbai will be further deeper temp. Will update soon. Trend likely to continue next 24 hrs. Take care. pic.twitter.com/LuPOjiuEhw — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 29, 2020

A few other places in Maharashtra also witnessed a fall in temperature.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted a fall in temperature for the next 2-3 days. The fall in temperature was witnessed on Sunday when the temperatures of Mumbai and suburbs dropped marginally making the city foggy.

13-14 degrees Celsius temperature recorded over isolated pockets of Mumbai today. The trend to continue for 24 hours with a gradual increase in temperatures thereafter: IMD — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Before Tuesday, the lowest temperature recorded this season was 15.8°C on December 23. Last year, the lowest recorded temperature was 16.4°C and the year before that, 14.4°C.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news