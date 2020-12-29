Search

Mumbai witnesses coldest day of the season at 15 degree Celsius

Updated: 29 December, 2020 11:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A few other places in Maharashtra also witnessed a fall in temperature.

Fishing boats anchored in Arabian Sea as buildings behind are seen shrouded in smog in Bandra | Pic: Shadab Khan
Fishing boats anchored in Arabian Sea as buildings behind are seen shrouded in smog in Bandra | Pic: Shadab Khan

Mumbaikars woke up to a chilly winter morning on Tuesday as the city recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 15 degree Celsius.

The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 15°C and Colaba recorded 17°C.

“The fall in temperatures is mostly due to the cold northerly to northwesterly winds from the northern plains in association with the passing of a western disturbance. Some pockets in Mumbai could see a further dip in temperature,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD.

A few other places in Maharashtra also witnessed a fall in temperature.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted a fall in temperature for the next 2-3 days. The fall in temperature was witnessed on Sunday when the temperatures of Mumbai and suburbs dropped marginally making the city foggy.

Before Tuesday, the lowest temperature recorded this season was 15.8°C on December 23. Last year, the lowest recorded temperature was 16.4°C and the year before that, 14.4°C.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 29 December, 2020 11:36 IST

Tags

mumbaimumbai newsmumbai weather

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK