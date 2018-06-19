Mumbai: Woman accuses Uber driver of sexual harassment, threatening her

He also made vulgar remarks that implied that he wanted to harm her

A woman has accused the driver of a cab aggregator, Uber, for sexually harassing her during her trip. In her statement, the woman said that the driver used ‘explicit’ language to describe her to someone on the phone. He also made vulgar remarks that implied that he wanted to harm her.

The woman lodged a complaint online with the aggregator and got a response from the Mumbai Police as well, who assured her that the driver would be tracked down reported the Times of India. The woman mentioned that she was worried about her safety as the driver knew where she lived. She tweeted, "If this is the state of affairs on a Monday morning in Bombay, I can’t fathom what night trips in Delhi/Bangalore must feel like. But thank you to everyone who reached out. I hope justice is served and will do what I can to make sure that it is. Stay safe, ladies."

An Uber spokesperson responded by saying that the act was deplorable and no one should ever have to go through something like this. They added that the driver no longer had access to the app.

