Mumbai: Woman boards coach for differently-abled on train, assaults passenger

A female commuter was booked on Thursday for illegally boarding a compartment specially marked for disabled passengers on a Churchgate-bound local train. The 27-year-old was also allegedly charged with assaulting a fellow commuter, who was in the same compartment.

A report in the Indian Express quotes the aggrieved commuter, Fatima D’Souza, as having stated, "Other passengers and I told her multiple times to move from the compartment. When I asked her if she was disabled, she abused me."

The accused, supposedly identified as Trishala Dhegle was not allowed to alight at the Bandra station. Dhegle had gotten on to the train from Borivli. The IE report also quotes D'Souza as having added, "I had already called on the helpline and she wanted to get away. When I tried to stop her, she hit me in the face and chest."

The accused was later lead out by a team of railway police officials at the Mumbai Central station. A case has been booked against her under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

