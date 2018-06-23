Mumbai: Woman dies after getting crushed under the wheels of BEST bus in Kurla

The incident occurred around 10:30 on Friday morning, when the deceased, Amreen Saba Murtaza Shaikh was on the way to her office situated in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC)

Representational picture

In a freak mishap, a 22-year-old female came under the wheels of a bus at Kurla Bus Depot. She succumbed to her injuries on her way to the hospital.



The incident occurred around 10:30 on Friday morning, when the deceased, Amreen Saba Murtaza Shaikh was on the way to her office situated in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). While a parked bus at the depot was taking a reverse turn, the bus behind was in the stationery position. The gap between the two being too small, the woman couldn't escape and came under the reversing bus.



She was immediately rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital by the locals and passersby, where she was declared dead on arrival.



"The gap was so less that the woman had no way to escape. She must have been baffled while she came under the wheels," said an official from the Kurla Police Station. The Kurla police station has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the bus driver, who will be produced in the court tomorrow morning.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates