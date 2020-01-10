Mumbai: Woman dies after jumping off 8th floor in Andheri, cat found under her

A 45-year-old woman died after jumping off the eighth floor of her building in Azad Nagar, Andheri West, on Thursday morning. Unfortunately, a cat that was in the duct space where the woman fell has been very seriously injured after getting trapped under the woman's body.

The woman has been identified as Deepa Kiran Kothari and has stated in a suicide note written in Gujarati, that was recovered by the Amboli police, that only she is responsible for her death. The exact reason behind her step is not yet known.



The cat was badly injured after the woman fell on it

The woman used to live with her husband, Kiran, 55, son Jay, 24, and daughter Anamika, 22. Kiran has a steel utensils business and had a shop in Andheri market. Jay had a job while Anamika stayed home with her mother. The police said Deepa used to also run a tupperware shop with her husband at Andheri.

The incident was took place at 10.30 am after Kiran and Jay left for work as usual. Her daughter was at home. Deepa went to the ninth floor where some construction was going and allegedly jumped from an opening and fell into the duct area.



Deepa Kothari

When people went to move the woman's body to the hospital, they found a cat underneath which was alive but very badly hurt. Animal activist Quiien Banerjee said, "It looks like the backbone of the cat is broken. The cat needs surgery." Finally, animal lover Pooja Raikar rushed to the spot and took the cat to the animal hospital in Parel.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates