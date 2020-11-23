Mumbai: Woman dies after public toilet wall collapses in Kurla

The woman was inside the toilet when the incident happened

A 55-year-old woman died after the wall of a public toilet collapsed in Kurla area of Mumbai on Monday morning.

As per preliminary information, the incident happened around 7.43 am at Navpada Bombay Utkal Samiti, behind Naaz Hotel in Kurla West.

The common wall separating the male and female toilets collapsed. The woman was inside the toilet when the incident happened.

After the wall collapsed, the woman got trapped and was rescued by the fire brigade team. She was administered first aid and taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Droupadi Parsuram Rawle.

