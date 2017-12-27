Mumbai: Woman doctor found in semi-decomposed state at Andheri

The Amboli police who reached the spot following a call found the woman in a semi-decomposed state inside the flat and shifted her body to R N Cooper Hospital for a post mortem

A woman in her 40s was found dead in her rented flat in Four Bungalows, Andheri West, on Tuesday night. The neighbours alerted the police after noticing a stench emanating from flat No. 5 of Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil building. The Amboli police who reached the spot following a call found the woman in a semi-decomposed state inside the flat and shifted her body to R N Cooper Hospital for a post mortem.



The building at Four Bungalows in Andheri, where the woman was found dead. Pic/ Sameer Markande

Bhramadev Yadav, the watchman of the building, said, "The woman had moved into the flat about a year ago and had been living alone in the house. Around 6.30 pm, the cops had reached the building after the residents complained about a constant smell coming from the flat she lived in. She lived alone and nobody visited her. I had not seen her in the building for the past five days. She was a doctor by profession."

A police officer said, "An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter at Amboli police station. The police are awaiting the post mortem report of the deceased to identify the cause of her death."

