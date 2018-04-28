Mumbai: Woman dumps foetus at water treatment plant at Colaba, police launch search operations

Almost a week after a civil engineer informed the Cuffe Parade police about a foetus, which had been dumped on the premises of a water treatment plant at Colaba, the police launched a search operation for the woman who abandoned it

On April 21, civil engineer Ravindra Dhawale, in-charge of the renovation work of the Indian Cancer Society, was inspecting the building around noon when security guard Raunak Vijay Singh informed him about a foetus that had been dumped near the water treatment plant. Dhawale checked the spot and immediately informed the Cuffe Parade cops about it.

The officers reached the spot and shifted the foetus to JJ Hospital. Speaking to mid-day, Rashmi Jadhav, senior inspector of Cuffe Parade police station, said, "The hospital's forensic department says that prima facie it appears to be an underdeveloped foetus of a girl, but they are yet to submit the final report in the matter. They have kept the viscera, bones and blood samples with them for DNA tests." She further said, "We have registered an offence against an unknown person under sections 312 (causing miscarriage) and 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of IPC."

