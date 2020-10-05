Mumbai: Woman falls into drain, body found at sea 20 km away

The body of a 32-year-old woman who fell into an open drain a couple of days ago in Ghatkopar in the metropolis was found floating in the Arabian Sea off the Haji Ali Dargah coast, over 20 kilometres away, early Monday morning, police said.

The woman fell into the drain in Asalfa in the north-eastern suburb on Saturday evening as the area got flooded due to heavy rains, after which a missing person complaint was filed by her relative, a Ghatkopar police station official said.

"Tardeo police informed us of the body being found at sea off the Haji Ali Dargah coast. The family identified the corpse from the clothes and ornaments on it," he said.

Tardeo police station senior inspector Firoz Bagwan said the body was found near Haji Ali Dargah lotus point.

