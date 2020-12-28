Mumbai: Woman found near railway tracks says she accidentally fell from train

The 25-year-old woman, who was found injured on the Vashi railway bridge on December 22, told the police that she accidentally fell down from the train. The woman, who had sustained head injuries and was undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital, regained consciousness on Monday.

"The woman gave her statement today (December 28) and revealed that she was returning from work at Powai on December 22 via harbour line. She was standing near the door on the train and while the train was passing from Vashi bridge, she lost balance and fell down," a police officer said.

"We have verified her statement and it appears to be true," said the railway police. The woman was found grievously injured near tracks between Vashi and Mankhurd railway stations on December 22. A passenger informed the police at Vashi railway station about the woman, who was rushed to Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital. The woman sustained injuries on her head and legs.

After primary treatment at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s hospital, the woman was shifted to JJ Hospital. After primary examination, the doctor told the police that he suspected that the woman was sexually assaulted. Based on this report, the police filed a case against unknown person under Sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The investigation of the case was handed over to Crime Branch, which verified her locations and travel from her workplace in Powai to Panvel. Two persons, including her boyfriend, were also detained for questioning.

Her boyfriend told the police that he met her at Dadar railway station on the night of December 21 and from there she went to Panvel. The cops are verifying the statement given by the woman’s boyfriend.

