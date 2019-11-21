Mumbai: Woman gives birth at Panvel railway station's one-rupee clinic

A woman who was travelling from Nerul to Panvel in a local train gave birth to a child at Panvel railway station's One Rupee Clinic on Thursday morning.

According to ANI, the mother and the child are healthy and have been shifted to a hospital.

Maharashtra: A woman, travelling from Nerul to Panvel, gave birth to a child at Panvel railway station earlier this morning, with the help of a doctor of Railway's One Rupee Clinic and the railway staff. The mother and the child are healthy and have been shifted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/8v0cTTypbb — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019

Dr Rahul Ghule CEO of 'One-Rupee Clinic' said this is the 11th such instance where 'One-Rupee Clinics' have come to the rescue of women commuters. Manisha Kale travelling on the Harbour Line started experiencing labour pains during the commute, he said.

Dr Ghule added, "Our Panvel centre night in-charge Dr Vishal Vani got a call from the station manager, and Kale gave birth to a baby girl with the help of the doctor and railway staff."

(with inputs from ANI)

