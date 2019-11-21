MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Mumbai: Woman gives birth at Panvel railway station's one-rupee clinic

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 14:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The doctor of Railway's One Rupee Clinic and the railway staff helped the woman in delivering the child.

Pic/ANI
Pic/ANI

A woman who was travelling from Nerul to Panvel in a local train gave birth to a child at Panvel railway station's One Rupee Clinic on Thursday morning.

According to ANI, the mother and the child are healthy and have been shifted to a hospital.

Dr Rahul Ghule CEO of 'One-Rupee Clinic' said this is the 11th such instance where 'One-Rupee Clinics' have come to the rescue of women commuters. Manisha Kale travelling on the Harbour Line started experiencing labour pains during the commute, he said.

Dr Ghule added, "Our Panvel centre night in-charge Dr Vishal Vani got a call from the station manager, and Kale gave birth to a baby girl with the help of the doctor and railway staff."

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

thanepanvelmumbai newsmumbai railways

Bharat Bandh: Protests at Andheri railway station in Mumbai

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK