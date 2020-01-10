Mumbai: Woman hurt as she jumps out of moving train

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 22-year-old woman was injured after she panicked and jumped out of a local train at Wadala station on Thursday afternoon after noticing smoke coming out of the train.

Sources said that at 12.10 pm while a Panvel-bound train was departing from platform number 1 at Wadala station, commuters shouted as smoke was seen emitting from the train and commuters immediately started deboarding from the coach.

Among them was a woman passenger, Twinkle Luther Bennykadi, 22, a resident of Mira Road, who fell down as she jumped off and got injured.

She was taken to KEM hospital by her friends. Railway officials who later examined the train said that smoke and dust came out from the blower fan of the air handling unit, which looked like smoke, leading to panic.

The train was detained for eight minutes because of the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates