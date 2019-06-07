Mumbai: Woman loses finger while alighting staircase at Malad railway station

national

Umrao works in Bandra and was alighting the staircase at 10:45 am when the ring finger of her right hand got stuck in the steel cap on the railing

Local train commuters have to go through a lot, right from overcrowded trains to stampedes, mishaps are waiting to happen in the city. Meenal Umrao, a resident of Malad, lost a portion of her finger while she was alighting the staircase at Platform 2 of Malad railway station.

Umrao's husband Sanjay, rushed her to a private hospital. According to railway officials, Umrao received an ex-gratia of Rs 5000.

Sanjay Umrao told Mumbai Mirror, "She lost her balance as the finger got stuck and fell. She has also suffered bruises on the knees."

A Western Railway spokesperson said that a probe has been ordered. “Our engineers visited the spot and didn’t find a problem with the steel caps. But a thorough probe will be conducted," he said.

