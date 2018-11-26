Mumbai: Woman saves life of her lover after he jumps from high-rise in Vasai

national

The officers noted the incident down in the police diary and counselled the couple, before letting them go

Man dangling from the terrace of the building in Naigaon

It took all of her strength to hold on to her lover's hand for 15 long minutes, as he dangled from the terrace of a 14-storey building after having jumped to kill himself. The dramatic incident happened in Naigaon, Vasai East, on Thursday after a fight between the couple. The two, both of whom are married and have children, have left their families and have been living together for the past few months.

On Thursday, the woman came across the 36-year-old's wife's photo in his wallet and asked him about it. The argument escalated and the man went to the terrace to jump off, even as the woman ran after him. Just as he jumped, she grabbed hold of his hand and held on till helped arrived.

Her screams alerted other residents and the watchman of the building, who informed the Waliv police. After several tense minutes, she pulled him to safety with the help of cops, the watchman and others. The two were later taken to Waliv police station. An officer said, "During their fight, he stormed off to the terrace, but she followed him. He nearly succeeded in carrying out his threat, had it not been for her. She shouted for help for a long time before others gathered." The officers noted the incident down in the police diary and counselled the couple, before letting them go.

