Mumbai: Woman strangles alcoholic brother to death in fit of rage at Chembur

Unit 9 of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a 29-year-old woman and her brother-in-law for allegedly strangulating her elder brother to death in a fit of rage. The two later dumped his body in the RCF area in Chembur, according to a Hindustan Times report.

It said the incident occurred on December 1 and locals found the partially decomposed body of the deceased, Devendra Narendra Akhade, on December 3.

The arrested accused Reshma Owhal, 29, lives in Govandi along with her family and the other accused Sumit Chandrakant Patankar, 32, is a resident of Chembur.

Police said Akhade, who lived in Chembur, was an alcoholic and he always fought with his wife and father owing to which, his wife started living with her parents.

On December 1, when Reshma came to meet her father at his Chembur residence, Akhade, who was under the influence of alcohol, started arguing with her, police said. He also started assaulting Reshma.

Police said in a fit of rage, Reshma grabbed his neck and pushed him due to which he died. Out of fear, she called her sister's husband who helped her dump Akhade's body. Reshma later confessed to the crime and the two were handed over to the RCF police station.

