Mumbai: Woman, two children killed in road accident in Bhiwandi

Three members of a family, including two children, were killed and one was injured in an accident on Mumbai-Agra Highway in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday afternoon, when Salim Khan (35) was heading towards Borivali from Thane city on his scooter with his wife and two children, an official said.

An unidentified vehicle knocked down the two-wheeler near Valshind village, killing Khan's wife Arbina (26), sons Vasim (6) and Rihan (3), he said.

Khan sustained severe injuries and was rushed to MGM Hospital in Bhiwandi, the official said, adding that bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

