Mumbai woman's story on 'Humans of Bombay' is inspiring netizens
Manashree Soman, a visually impaired bank clerk is winning hearts online by narrating her story
The internet has no dearth of stories when it comes to inspiring people. A post from popular social media page ‘Human of Bombay’ narrating Manashree Soman’s story has gone viral and is winning hearts online.
The story posted on the page’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, talks about how visually-impaired Soman’s parents were told by their doctor that she would not be able to walk or talk, without knowing that she would turn out to be a "complete chatterbox".
"When I applied to school, I was rejected because they thought I’d take all the attention & ‘spoil the normal kids’! That’s where they were wrong–I was normal! I went to another regular school & blossomed," she adds.
She also talks about some of her accomplishments, right from bagging the first prize at a fancy dress competition in school to winning prizes for singing. She says that her teachers and friends supported her at all times. She said, "My teacher’s went out of their way to keep me involved–during Dahi Handi, a teacher held me up to the pot so I could feel the celebrations! And during Diwali, my friends would describe the colours & designs of the crackers!"
Soman had won the Bal Shree President’s Award and she spoke about how her friends were could not contain their excitement. "In 7th grade, I won the Bal Shree President’s Award. I wasn’t at school when it was announced, but apparently, my classmates jumped on the benches. I got my award from Dr. Abdul Kalam at Rashtrapati Bhavan & sang a song for him!" Soman said in the post.
Soman, who works as a bank clerk, also reflected on how her family were supportive of her throughout her school, college and her job and how she never backed down on any challenges life threw at her.
“When I was born, the doctor told my parents there was a chance I’d never walk or talk in addition to being visually impaired–little did he know I was going to be a complete chatterbox! When I applied to school, I was rejected because they thought I’d take all the attention & ‘spoil the normal kids’! That’s where they were wrong–I was normal! I went to another regular school & blossomed. I remember dressing up in a sari for a fancy dress competition–I practiced walking on stage, figured out where I wanted to sing & won first prize! My teacher’s went out of their way to keep me involved–during Dahi Handi, a teacher held me up to the pot so I could feel the celebrations! And during Diwali, my friends would describe the colours & designs of the crackers! In 7th grade, I won the Bal Shree President’s Award. I wasn’t at school when it was announced, but apparently, my classmates jumped on the benches. I got my award from Dr. Abdul Kalam at Rashtrapati Bhavan & sang a song for him! College was a whole other world–my mom would travel with me by train to Marine Lines & then walk me to & from college & when lectures were cancelled, she’d have to turn around & come back for me! But family always comes first–in fact, before my sister got married she told her fiancé I was always going to be her number 1! She now lives in London, but she’s been my biggest support through my job application process. For the last 2 years, I’ve been working as a bank clerk. I’ve obviously had my challenges–customers have complained to management because they think I’m sleeping on the job, but my colleagues stand up for me! I’ve never allowed any of this to bring me down–it just makes me want to work harder because I can’t be stopped. A few years ago, I had a story I wanted to tell, so I even wrote a book. The doctor had sealed my fate on the day I was born, but today, I’m an author, I’m financially independent, I have a job I love & I’m surrounded by people who believe in me & my dreams. I’m more than ‘that blind girl’ & I’m more than any label or tag. I’m more than my ‘disability’ & I’m more than my supposed ‘limitations’. I SEE that everyday & I wish the world could see it too.”
The post shared on Instagram garnered 68,355 likes so far with many hailing her as a hero in the comments. One user said, "You are more than everyone could see." Another user said, "More power to her.. You go girl (sic)." A user said, "If only others could see as clearly as you can!!"
