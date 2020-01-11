Mumbai woman's story on 'Humans of Bombay' is inspiring netizens

The internet has no dearth of stories when it comes to inspiring people. A post from popular social media page ‘Human of Bombay’ narrating Manashree Soman’s story has gone viral and is winning hearts online.

The story posted on the page’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, talks about how visually-impaired Soman’s parents were told by their doctor that she would not be able to walk or talk, without knowing that she would turn out to be a "complete chatterbox".

"When I applied to school, I was rejected because they thought I’d take all the attention & ‘spoil the normal kids’! That’s where they were wrong–I was normal! I went to another regular school & blossomed," she adds.

She also talks about some of her accomplishments, right from bagging the first prize at a fancy dress competition in school to winning prizes for singing. She says that her teachers and friends supported her at all times. She said, "My teacher’s went out of their way to keep me involved–during Dahi Handi, a teacher held me up to the pot so I could feel the celebrations! And during Diwali, my friends would describe the colours & designs of the crackers!"

Soman had won the Bal Shree President’s Award and she spoke about how her friends were could not contain their excitement. "In 7th grade, I won the Bal Shree President’s Award. I wasn’t at school when it was announced, but apparently, my classmates jumped on the benches. I got my award from Dr. Abdul Kalam at Rashtrapati Bhavan & sang a song for him!" Soman said in the post.

Soman, who works as a bank clerk, also reflected on how her family were supportive of her throughout her school, college and her job and how she never backed down on any challenges life threw at her.

The post shared on Instagram garnered 68,355 likes so far with many hailing her as a hero in the comments. One user said, "You are more than everyone could see." Another user said, "More power to her.. You go girl (sic)." A user said, "If only others could see as clearly as you can!!"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates