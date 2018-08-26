Mumbai: Women's group defends 'khafz', says it's not FGM

national

The organisation issued a statement in the wake of Court of Criminal Appeal in New South Wales in Australia overturning the conviction of three people accused of FGM

An organisation representing women of Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community on Saturday defended the practice of female circumcision prevalent in the community saying it does not amount to female genital mutilation (FGM), which needs to be banned.

The organisation issued a statement in the wake of Court of Criminal Appeal in New South Wales in Australia overturning the conviction of three people accused of FGM. The court ruled that the traditional Dawoodi Bohra practice of 'khafz' (female circumcision) does not amount to FGM.

The group, Dawoodi Bohra Women's Association For Religious Freedom, said khafz was a harmless religious ritual being followed for centuries, while FGM was unwarranted and it should be abolished. A section of Dawoodi Bohra women have filed a case in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on FGM saying the practice was violation of human rights of children and women.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever