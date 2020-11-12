Mumbai: Work on Byculla zoo aviary will be completed before deadline

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) looks all likely to complete the work on bird aviary at Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo (Byculla Zoo) well before its December-end deadline. However, with the zoo currently shut owing to the lockdown, the civic body is in discussions over what precautionary measures need to be carried out, once it reopens.

The work on the aviary was carried out in full swing along with other animal enclosures as a part of Phase II of zoo revamp during the lockdown.

The BMC has claimed that this is the first aviary in the country and it will also house native aquatic birds of 100 different species. It will house the birds that already are in the zoo along with a few exotic birds, which are currently in quarantine and will be shifted along with others once the work is complete.

"The aviary is likely to be thrown open when the zoo reopens," said one of the officials.

"While various places of entertainment in the city have opened, zoos are currently shut and so we are waiting to take a final decision," said a senior civic official on the condition of anonymity. The sources also revealed that the BMC is looking at several options before opening the zoo such as marking lines and following social distancing while visiting any of the enclosures.

