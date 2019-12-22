Mumbai: Work on city's most-awaited Delisle bridge finally begins

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Work on the city's most-awaited road bridge at Lower Parel is finally underway, with piling work for foundations in place. The project is expected to be complete by mid-2021.

The Delisle Road Over Bridge at Lower Parel station has been closed for traffic since July 24, 2018, as it was declared unsafe and later dismantled.

A Western Railway spokesperson said micropiling work is being conducted at night so that the locals are not disturbed. Sources said this basically means that the rail track will remain stabilised once digging for foundations and other processes begin.

"The micropiling work began a month ago on November 14 and is already half complete. Once this is done, a period of 40 days has been earmarked for this, the digging and setting of foundations shall begin on either side of the rail lines. The project is being done in co-ordination with the BMC," an official added.

This has been a difficult bridge to demolish, and reconstruct as it was skewed in design, standing at 64 degrees to the rail tracks. When mid-day visited the bridge last week, work was on near the slow line and land for the foundation had been cleared on the east side too.

