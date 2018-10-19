Mumbai: Work on Kalwa-Mumbra rail lines picks up pace

national

MRVC completes realignment work of the existing lines and clears up a two-kilometre stretch between the two stations till the second tunnel

Last Sunday, re-alignment work of the existing tracks was completed

After pushing the deadline for construction of the fifth and sixth rail lines between Kalwa and Mumbra thrice, it seems the authorities concerned have finally started working on it.

Last Sunday, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) completed realignment work of the existing lines and cleared up a two-kilometre stretch between the two stations till the second tunnel, where an over-bridge would be constructed.

Speaking to mid-day, Sanjay Singh, chief planning officer, MRVC, said, "Last Sunday, we commissioned the up slow line, a week after the down slow line was opened. Because of the re-alignment work we now have space for laying a straight line from the new platforms of Diva till the second tunnel in Mumbra. The work has picked up pace in the real sense."

When this reporter visited the spot, he found workers carrying out land filling and other activities, which are done prior to laying the tracks. According to sources, the creek bridges at Thane and Mumbra are already in place, and the over-bridge that needs to be built over the second tunnel would be ready by June 2019. The sources further said that the project has already missed three deadlines — December 2015, December 2017 and March 2019. Now it has been scheduled for completion by middle of next year.

To improve speed, frequency of trains

Currently, there are six lines between Kalyan and Diva and Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Thane. However, between Thane and Diva there are only four lines, which lead to a lot of congestion. Once the new project is completed, there will be complete segregation of lines used by local and outstation trains between Kurla-LTT and Kalyan. This is important for improving the speed and frequency of suburban trains.

